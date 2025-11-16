Elks Lodge schedules memorial service

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197’s annual memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 7, in the Lodge Room.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks mandates that the first Sunday in December of each year be set aside as the day in the Order when Elks pause and pay their respects to those members who have passed away.

This year, Lodge No. 1197 will remember the following deceased members: William Brent Stripe, Charles R. McGinnis Sr., Rodger D. Hoffman, D. Christopher Wilson, Stephen W. Conrad, Joseph M. Sheldon, W. Edward Hatcher, Charles R. Boroff, Johnny W. Smith and F. Donald Hangartner.

Randy Long will be featured as the main speaker at this year’s service. Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley is the officer in charge of the service.

The memorial service is open to the public and all are invited to attend.