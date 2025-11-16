Fatal plane crash is under investigation

VW independent staff

The investigation continues into a Friday single engine plane crash that took the lives of two men.

It occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, November 14, near County Road Y and Township Road 14a in Henry County.

According to the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Jabiru J230-SP was in routine flight when the plane lost altitude and crashed into a plowed field.

The two occupants, Roger Henricks, 85, Napoleon, and Terry Henricks, 82, Archbold, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Emergency Medical Services, Henry County Fire and Rescue, Henry County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.