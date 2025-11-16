Full SNAP benefits being distributed

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is working to complete the distribution of full November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by the middle of this week.

This comes after guidance provided late last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), directing ODJFS to ensure Ohio SNAP recipients receive their full November benefits now that the federal government shutdown has come to an end. Earlier in the week, Ohio processed partial payments for eligible households under previous FNS guidance issued during the shutdown.

The process of calculating the full benefit households should have received in November is well underway. Once complete, it will then deduct the partial amount already paid. Over the weekend, ODJFS began testing the accuracy of payments. Now, authorization for those amounts will be transmitted to Ohio’s Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) vendor to issue to recipients through their Ohio Direction (EBT) card.

The total amount each household receives will be their full November benefit minus any partial payments already received. Because of the number of recipients receiving benefits, it could take a couple of days to process and disburse those benefits. Recipients will receive their benefits this week, regardless of their usual issuance date, which normally runs through the 20th of each month.

Benefits are accessed through the recipient’s Ohio Direction (EBT) card and recipients are encouraged to check their balances through their Connect EBT app, or Ohio Benefits Self Service Portal.

The normal distribution of SNAP benefits is expected to resume in December.