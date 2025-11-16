Kathy Jo Keysor

Kathy Jo Keysor, 70, of Van Wert passed away Friday morning, November 14, 2025, at the Ohio State-Wexner Medical Center of Columbus.

She was born on March 24, 1955, in Wabash, Indiana, the daughter of Willard Jean Glassburn and Helen Delores (Hahn) Glassburn, who both preceded her in death. On April 5, 1975, she married Gary D. Keysor and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2014.

Kathy is survived by her two children, Kenn (Stephanie) Keysor and Michael (Leah) Keysor both of Van Wert; six grandchildren, Dalton, Brenna, Emma, Claire, Beth and Joseph Keysor; one sister, Karen Carpenter of Wabash, Indiana, and her mother-in-law, Arlene Keysor of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents, and her husband Gary, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy G. Glassburn and Rodney D. Glassburn.

Kathy was a “great farmer’s wife, mother and grandmother” and attended the First Baptist Church of Van Wert. She had previously served on the Pregnancy Life Center Board of Directors and was their first secretary of the board. Kathy belonged to the Twig II organization, the writers club and was very active at her church, belonging to the Women’s Bible Study, serving food for shut-ins and funeral dinners.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 19, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Bobby Hile of the First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will take place at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township. Calling hours will be from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 18, at the funeral home and one hour ahead of services on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the First Baptist Church or the Pregnancy Life Center of Van Wert.

