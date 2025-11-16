Official regional title game sites set
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for the football regional finals on Friday, November 21. All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Just five area schools remain alive in playoff competition and four of them are from the Midwest Athletic Conference – Anna, Coldwater, Marion Local and St. Henry. Anna and Coldwater will face each other, as will Marion Local and St. Henry. The other area team remaining is Columbus Grove.
The regional playoffs follow bracket format. Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals on November 28. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 4
During the first two rounds of playoff action, the higher seed in each matchup hosted. Neutral sites will be used for regional championship games and next week’s state semifinal games. Neutral sites receive a rental stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking and 50-50 raffles. The OHSAA selects and pays for the officiating crews. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can an available site be found that is exactly halftime between the two participating schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.
OHSAA Football Regional Final Playoff Pairings
Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, November 21, at 7 p.m.
Division I
Region 1
No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-2) vs. No. 2 Mentor (12-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Region 2
No. 1 Middletown (10-2) vs. No. 6 Huber Heights Wayne (9-4) at Trotwood-Madison High School Attorney Michael L. Wright SportsPlex
Region 3
No. 1 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (12-0) vs. No. 2 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Columbus Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
No. 1 Cincinnati Elder (12-0) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium
Division II
Region 5
No. 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) vs. No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (10-1) at Bedford High School Bearcat Stadium
Region 6
No. 1 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. No. 3 Avon (11-1) at Brunswick High School Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Region 7
No. 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (11-1) vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium
Region 8
No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (12-0) vs. No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-3) at West Chester Lakota West High School Firebird Stadium
Division III
Region 9
No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (11-0) vs. No. 4 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (10-1) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium
Region 10
No. 5 Rocky River (11-2) vs. No. 6 Toledo Central Catholic (9-4) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 11
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Steubenville (9-2) at Newark High School White Field
Region 12
No. 1 London (12-0) vs. No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (12-0) at Fairborn High School Skyhawk Stadium
Division IV
Region 13
No. 1 Perry (10-2) vs. No. 2 Cleveland Glenville (9-3) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium/Harry Gilchrist Field
Region 14
No. 1 Shelby (12-0) vs. No. 2 Galion (11-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 15
No. 1 New Lexington (11-1) vs. No. 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) at Coshocton High School Stewart Field
Region 16
No. 1 Cincinnati Indian Hill (12-0) vs. No. 2 Germantown Valley View (11-1) at Fairfield High School Alumni Stadium
Division V
Region 17
No. 1 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (9-2) vs. No. 2 Girard (12-0) at Canfield South Range High School Rominger Athletic Complex
Region 18
No. 1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. No. 3 Genoa Area (11-1) at Fostoria High School Memorial Stadium
Region 19
No. 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. No. 3 Nelsonville-York (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Stadium
Region 20
No. 2 Lewistown Indian Lake (10-2) vs. No. 8 Richwood North Union (9-4) at Marysville High School IMPACT Stadium
Division VI
Region 21
No. 1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-2) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium
Region 22
No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) vs. No. 9 Carey (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 23
No. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. No. 5 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (12-1) at Marengo Highland High School Covrett Stadium Fishburn Family Field
Region 24
No. 5 Coldwater (9-4) vs. No. 6 Anna (10-3) at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium
Division VII
Region 25
No. 1 McDonald (12-0) vs. No. 3 Mogadore (11-1) at Macedonia Nordonia High School Boliantz Stadium
Region 26
No. 3 Leipsic (11-1) vs. No. 4 Columbus Grove (9-3) at Lima Shawnee High School Shawnee Stadium
Region 27
No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (11-1) vs. No. 11 Danville (8-5) at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School Generals Stadium
Region 28
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. No. 2 St. Henry (11-1) at Wapakoneta High School Mercy Health VFW Post 8445 Field
