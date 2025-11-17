AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be very heavy

Depending on location and destination, Thanksgiving holiday traffic could look like this. Nearly 3.4 million Ohioans are among the 81.8 million planning to travel for the holiday. AAA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

CINCINNATI — AAA projects 81.8 million people, including 3.4 million Ohioans, will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. This year’s domestic travel forecast includes an additional 1.6 million travelers compared to last Thanksgiving. In Ohio, AAA predicts nearly 3.4 million will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is two percent higher than last year.

Due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) lifting of commercial flight restrictions, as of Monday morning, air travelers may have fewer worries as the holiday approaches. Thanksgiving is the single busiest holiday for travel compared to others like Memorial Day and July 4.

“Thanksgiving travel numbers are consistently high since the holiday has become synonymous with hitting the roads or catching a flight to spend time with loved ones,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “People are willing to travel, brave the crowds, and make last-minute travel adjustments to ensure they can create unforgettable experiences and lasting memories with family and friends.”

AAA projects at least 73 million people will travel by car, that’s nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers. This year, AAA projects an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last Thanksgiving.

AAA predicts nearly three million Ohioans will be hitting the roads this year for the holiday. That’s 1.7 percent higher than last year and more than three percent higher than 2019.

At the pump, drivers are paying about the same as last year, when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.06 on Thanksgiving Day. Filling the tank is a good idea the night before a road trip since it’s one less thing to do on travel day. AAA also recommends checking your battery and tire pressure.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon to be the most congested periods before Thanksgiving Day. Travelers returning home on Sunday should expect heavy traffic most of the day. Drivers should hit the road in the morning to avoid the worst backups.

Six million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights over the Thanksgiving holiday period, a two percent increase compared to 2024. The number of Thanksgiving air travelers over the past several years – with the exception of 2020 – has been between 5 and 6 million.

In Ohio, more than 290,000 travelers are expected to take to the skies. That’s more than three percent higher than 2024 and about 20 percent higher than during the holiday in 2019.

Travel by other modes is expected to increase by 8.5 percent to nearly 2.5 million people. Those travelers are taking trips by bus, train, and cruise. Buses and trains could see an uptick in last-minute bookings this year.

More than 100,000 Ohioans are expected to travel by other modes this year. That’s nearly nine percent higher than a year ago and up 36 percent from the pre-pandemic days of 2019.