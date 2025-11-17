Area man sued for the second time

VW independent staff/submitted information

HICKSVILLE — A Defiance County man previously sued for unethical business practices is headed back to court amid new allegations.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court accusing an online consulting business, Ecommerce Business Builders (EBB) and its owner, and its owner, Cole Dockery of Hicksville of violating Ohio law by accepting excessively large down payments, making misleading claims and failing to provide the services promised. A total of more than $142,000 is in dispute.

“If you’re going to sell business success, you’d better offer a whole lot more than empty promises,” Yost said.

The Attorney General’s Office previously investigated and took action against Dockery and others connected to his company, National Anglers Association. The case involved violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act related to misleading business practices and poor customer service. In a consent agreement filed on January 24, 2024, the company admitted to four violations, including failing to deliver promised goods, making false claims, providing inadequate customer service, and not clearly disclosing refund policy limitations and agreed to pay $4,579.37 in consumer restitution and $3,500 in civil penalties.

This time, Dockery is accused of violating the Business Opportunity Purchasers Protection Act (BOPPA), which safeguards Ohio consumers who invest in business opportunities by requiring sellers to make specific disclosures before accepting payments. The law also prohibits misleading claims about potential earning or profits.

Yost’s lawsuit says, through social media posts, EBB promoted “opportunity plans” promising consumers a quick way to maximize profits after an initial investment, which initially varied from $6,700 to $32,100. The plans offered assistance in creating online stores to sell various products through platforms such as Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Dockery claimed to provide product research identifying items with the highest profit potential and paid influencers to help market store products. The complaint alleges among other counts, that Dockery failed to maintain the data necessary to support his claims, failed to provide proper disclosures and failed to comply with the financial requirements of BOPPA.

The lawsuit is seeking to prevent further violations of BOPPA, restitution for consumers, civil penalties and other relief as the court sees fit.