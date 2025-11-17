David R. Sheets

David R. Sheets, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away Friday, November 14, 2025, at the age of 80.

Born on September 29, 1945, in Decatur, Indiana, to Leland and Merle (Dull) Sheets, who both preceded him in death, David was a proud member of the community he called home throughout his life.

David graduated from Crestview High School and furthered his education by earning an associate’s degree from International Business College. He devoted many years of his life to his career as a machinist at Aeroquip, where he was respected for his craftsmanship and dedication. After retiring, he often reflected fondly on his time there, always sharing stories with an infectious enthusiasm that resonated with those around him.

On December 18, 1966, David married Sharon Swartz, who preceded him in death. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories. David’s warm and friendly nature meant that he never met a stranger; he possessed a rare gift for forming connections with everyone he encountered. He found joy in simple pleasures, whether it was a day at the shooting range, a few rounds of euchre with friends, or sharing meals and stories over dinner at a restaurant. David’s generous spirit and easygoing demeanor created lasting friendships and a legacy of kindness that will be remembered by all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving daughter, Stacia (Adam) Averill; his son, Devin (Shay) Sheets, as well as his treasured grandchildren, Anniston and Ainsley Burlingame, and Wade, Wren, and Will Sheets.

In addition to his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by his brother, Doyt Sheets.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate David’s life during visitation at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 20. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. Friday, November 21. David will be laid to rest privately next to his wife in Ridge Cemetery.

To share in David’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.