Donna Louise (Slane) Smith

Donna Louise (Slane) Smith, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 16, 2025. She had been a resident of Van Wert Manor since October of 2024.

Donna was born on September 23, 1934, in Van Wert County to Lillian (Foley) and Lester Slane, who both preceded her in death. She graduated from Convoy in 1952. Donna loved her school years.

Donna married Louis (Gene) Ross in 1953 and had three children, Kevin, Angela and Julie. Donna worked for 40 years at the former Federal Mogul, retiring in 1996. She made many lasting friendships from her working days.

Donna played piano by ear with no formal training. It was always a joy to hear her play, especially with her cousins who shared that gift. She often played at area nursing home, bringing smiles to the residents. Donna was also a very good cook and her family and friends reaped the benefits. She loved taking trips with her daughters, visiting with cousins, shopping, spending time with the Red Hat Ladies, her “lunch bunch” and working with her Twig group. Donna was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church for many years and shared in the church choir.

Donna married Frank Smith, Sr., in 1987 and he passed away in 2006.

Donna is survived by her three children, Kevin (Kaye) Ross, Angela Schmidt and Julie (Brian) Potter. She leaves eight grandchildren, Jordan (Alison) Ross, Grant Ross, Drew (Brad) Ross, Jessica Schmidt, Dedra (Jed) Roop, Caine Schmidt, Nick (Brittany) Potter, and Kathryn (Jeremy) Zug. Also surviving her are 10 great-grandchildren. Donna has a sister, Janet Kever of Van Wert, and a brother, Terry Slane of Indianapolis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law Junior Schmidt. She is also preceded by Jake Baer who was a wonderful companion for many years. Jake’s daughter Jayme and her family were very special to Donna and supported her in many ways.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 22, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will be at Convoy I. O. O. F. Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church Music Department.

