FFA members travel to Indianapolis

By Cassidy Rank/Lincolnview FFA Reporter

15 members of our chapter had a blast in Indianapolis, Indiana, attending the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo from October 28- 31, accompanied by Crestview FFA and Parkway FFA. For many, it was a new experience in which they learned many ways to strengthen their leadership skills and become more engaged in the agricultural world.

The trip started with a tour of Unverferth Manufacturing in Kalida. Our members learned that the business has been family-owned since its inception and about the pros and cons of the machinery they use to produce their products. After, they made a stop at the Bob Evans Farms Manufacturing in Lima. Members went on a tour of their facility, getting a firsthand look at everything that is required to make their famous mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, which were offered in sample sizes to members. On the tour of the facility, members learned about the importance of food safety and proper sanitation. Next, we made a pit stop for lunch and made our way to Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Members enjoyed delicious ice cream and recreational activities, including an entertaining corn maze! Our first day ended at a cozy lodge in Oxford, Ohio.

Lincolnview FFA members recently traveled to Kalida, Lima, Oxford and Indianpolis. Photo submitted

Members started the next day of the trip bright and early, as we toured Stockyard Packing Company in Oxford. We learned about the different equipment used and the process from the stockyard to our tables. The next stop was at Buck Creek Winery, where members went on a tour and got to see the grape vines they have grown for over 20 years. Then, we ended the second night of our trip at the FFA rodeo and had a fantastic time.

On Thursday, we attended the first general session of the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo and listened to a wonderful message from A’ric Jackson about overcoming hate and negativity. We had plenty of fun exploring different boutiques, career booths, and visiting college representatives. Later in the day, we attended the second general session, in which we experienced an opening ceremony completely in Spanish! We also heard from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who delivered a passionate speech about those who are in the agriculture industry. We finished our evening dining at a German restaurant called Rathskeller. We enjoyed fellowship, great hospitality, ate popular German dishes, and had delicious chocolate cheesecake for dessert.

On Friday, the final day of our trip, we listened to Luke Jennings’ retiring address, “See a light, Be a light.” He shared inspirational stories and provided advice on leadership to take back to our chapter. We ended our time in Indianapolis with a final trip to the expo-center, then made our way back home.

Members who went on this trip experienced engaging tours and gained skills to bring home and lead our chapter.