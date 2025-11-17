Random Thoughts: football and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around slow starts and the state semifinals, possible repeat champions, a tough night for area football teams, the nearly impossible halfway point, small upsets big, Shedeur Sanders

0-3 to state semis?

Here’s a question – has any Ohio high school football season started the season 0-3, then made it far as the state semifinals?

Honestly, I don’t have the answer to that. If it’s happened, it was almost certainly after the OHSAA football playoffs expanded to 16 teams per region. Now, with 12 teams per region qualifying, it could happen twice.

I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but in Division VI Region 22, Carey started the season 0-3 but has advanced to the regional championship game and will face Hopewell-Loudon this Friday night, with the winner moving on to the state semis. In Division VII, Region 26, Columbus Grove started the season 0-3, but the Bulldogs are knocking on the door of a regional championship and a state semifinal berth. A win over Leipsic Friday night would ensure that. I won’t be surprised at all if at least one of them accomplishes the feat.

Repeat champions?

Again, not to put the cart before the horse, but there could be as many as five repeat football state champions this year – the list includes Avon in Division II, Columbus Bishop Watterson in Division III, Indian Valley in Division IV, Coldwater in Division VI and Marion Local in Division VII.

Rough night

None of the region’s playoff games last Friday were close. In fact, all were basically blowouts. The closest games were Coldwater 49 Tri-Village 28 (it really wasn’t that close), Columbus Grove 28 Lima Central Catholic 6, and Anna 28 Northeastern 8. The remaining games all had at least five touchdown margins. I have to admit, I’m a bit surprised by that.

The halfway conundrum

When the OHSAA announced the official regional title game sites on Sunday, the information included this: “Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can an available site be found that is exactly halftime between the two participating schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.”

It’s in response to fans who question and/or complain about neutral playoff game sites not being exactly halfway between the two competing schools. I’ve long suspected that those who complain don’t completely understand how much work and manpower it takes to host a playoff game. Hint: it’s a lot. Yes, often times there are sites at or near the halfway point that would be great venues to host, but you can’t force them to host. There’s also the possibility that a potential host site’s own team is in the playoffs – why would they want to host a different game the same night?

My advice to those fans: your team is still playing. Enjoy the ride. It may not happen again for a long time.

David vs. Goliath

Ok, Goliath may be an overstatement here, but I’ll explain what I’m getting at. The University of Pittsbugh women’s basketball team was upset by Scranton 69-63. Pitt, of course, is a Division I school, while Scranton is a Division III college.

Admittedly, Pitt is hardly a D-I powerhouse. In the last 15 seasons, the Panthers have had just one winning season. Still, it’s pretty rare that you see a Division I school lose to a Division III school. It is fair to point out that Scranton went 29-2 last season, 28-3 in 2023-2024, 28-1 in 2022-2023, and 27-3 in 2021-2022, so yeah, they’re very good.

Shedeur Sanders

Can Shedeur Sanders be “the” guy in Cleveland. No one really knows. When pressed into action against Baltimore on Sunday, he had a rough time, going just 4-of-16 for 47 yards and an interception. Keep in mind, Sanders had no practice reps with the starters going into Sunday’s game. He did show a flash or two but regardless of how things turn out, at least we know he can throw the ball more than five yards downfield, something Dillon Gabriel has struggled with this season.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.