Real estate transfers 11/10-11/14/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from November 10-14, 2025.

Marline Wilcox, Roderick Wilcox to LTD PG Management LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 193.

Clinton L. Lautzenheiser, Tracey L. Lautzenheiser, Tracey L. Greulach to Julia Thelen, Jordan Daniels – a portion of Section 6 in Union Township.

Robert E. Wallis, Diana Wallis to Jeremy R. Gaskill, Andrea D. Gaskill – a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township.

Michael J. Baldea, Marsha C. Baldea to Jaden M. Murphy, Calista M. Murphy – Van Wert inlots, lot 316.

Joseph L. Warnecke, Sherry R. Warnecke to Whitney C. Gillespie, Curtiss S. Gillespie – Delphos inlots, lot 608.

Matthew J. Bolinger to Evan James Fleck, Ryan R. Bruns – Monticello inlots, lot 9; lot 10.

Kennady J. Hutson, Christopher R. Hutson, Chris Hutson to Gunnar R. Stemen, Rieley Hanneman – Delphos inlots, lot 146.

Tran Duy Minh to Singh Paramveer, Melissa Cory – Van Wert inlots, lot 4549.

Scott Bigham to Cody G. Roesser, Celena M. Delarosa – Van Wert inlots, lot 2455.

Norman J. Detwiler, Pam Detwiler, Pamela M. Detwiler, Norm Detwiler to Detwiler Irrevocable Trust, Detwiler Irrevocable Trust TR, Aaron M. Detwiler TR, Luke Z. Detwiler TR – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Marilyn M. Bugbee to Jason E. Richey, Amanda M. Richey – a portion of Section 34 in Liberty Township.

Liberty Wise LLC to Mark A. Wiseman, Kathy S. Wiseman – Van Wert inlots, lot 2521; lot 2522.

Liberty Wise LLC to Wiseman Family Living Trust, Wiseman Family Living Trust TR, Mark A. Wiseman TR, Kathy S. Wiseman TR – a portion of Section 2 in Liberty Township.

Estate of Kenneth A. Renner to Robert R. Renner Family Trust, Robert R. Renner Family Trust TR, Louise M. Renner Family Trust, Louise M. Renner Family Trust TR, Caroln M. Wolbert TR, Dennis J. Renner TR, Diana L. Stachler TR, Ridge Rd. Kids LLC, KC Reindeer LLC, Carol J. Renner – a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township; a portion of Section 34 in Washington Township.

Estate of Nancy J. Stant, estate of Nancy J. Stant EX, estate of Charles J. Stant, Charles E. Stant EX, Charles Edwin Stant EX to Stout Family Limited Partnership – a portion of Section 9 in Washington Township.

Breese Family Farms LLC to Dylan Schimmoeller, Kaylee Schimmoeller – a portion of Section 27 in Ridge Township.

Evelyn Villone to Mark A. Bartley – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 260.

Michael J. Myers, Annette R. Myers to Michael J. Myers, Annette R. Myers – a portion of Section 23 in Union Township.

Lintermoot Family Revocable Living Trust, Lintermoot Family Revocable Living Trust TR, Ervin E. Lintermoot TR, Wilma Lintermoot TR, Ervin Lintermoot TR to Jacob Fuerst, Janie Trejo – a portion of Section 17 in Ridge Township.

Samuel J. Hostetter, Emilee Hostetter, Sam Hostetter to Kayley L. Kuhlman, John E. Bice – Van Wert inlots, lot 1786; lot 1787.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Nicole Taulton – a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 8 in Ridge Township.

Mark A. Scheidt, Mona L. Scheidt to Keith L. Allen, Lori A. Allen – Van Wert inlots, lot 3513.

Bernard D. Schaadt, Kathleen J. Schaadt to Bernard D. Schaadt, Kathleen J. Schaadt – a portion Section 24 in Ridge Township.

Joseph S. Steffan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Joseph S. Steffan Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Catherine A. Steffan Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Catherine A. Steffan Revocable Trust Agreement TR to Damian Wayne Helm, Carlie R. Helm – Convoy inlots, lot 461; Convoy subdivisions, lot 1.

Jane B. Cozad Family Trust, Jane B. Cozad Family Trust TR, Jane B. Blake TR to Jane B. Blake – a portion of Section 31 in Ridge Township.

Susan D. Fennig, Larry G. Fennig, Kent W. Egley, Robin J. Egley, Judy D. Perrott, James L. Perrott to Wayne C. Egley Irrevocable Trust, Wayne C. Egley Irrevocable Trust TR, Judy D. Perrott TR – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 30 in Harrison Township.

Lois E. Egley Trust Agreement. Lois E. Egley Trust Agreement TR, Judy D. Perrott to Wayne C. Egley Trust Agreement. Wayne C. Egley Trust Agreement TR, Judy D. Perrott TR – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 30 in Harrison Township.

P&J Bice Farms LLC to Cherylee Sawmiller – a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township.

Cherylee Sawmiller to P&J Bice Farms LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township.