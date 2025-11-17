Special memorial ceremony this Saturday

VW independent staff

A reminder that a memorial ceremony will be held this Saturday for a Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputy who died 90 years ago while in the line of duty.

Forrest Good

On April 18, 1935, Deputy Forrest LeRoy Good, 44, was fatally shot while investigating a grain theft near the Ohio–Indiana state line, approximately half a mile north of U.S. Route 224 (Decatur Road) in Harrison Township. Deputy Good gave his life in the line of duty, courageously fulfilling his oath to protect and serve the citizens of Van Wert County. He was survived by his wife and four children. He was buried at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

The memorial ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 22, at the Van Wert County Courthouse.The ceremony is being hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 62 in partnership Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.