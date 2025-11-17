Stephen Lee McGannon

Stephen Lee McGannon, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the age of 71.

Born on August 10, 1954, in Van Wert, to Frank and Pauline “Polly” McGannon Jr., who both preceded him in death. Steve spent his life in the embrace of the community he cherished, where he was known for his steadfast work ethic and deep devotion to family.

Steve McGannon

A 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School, Steve dedicated many years to his career as a tire builder at BF Goodrich, from which he later retired. His commitment to his work was matched only by his love for his family, especially after the loss of his wife, Tammy McGannon in 2012. As a single father, he raised his young daughter, Haley McGannon, with unwavering strength and compassion, instilling in her lifelong lessons of resilience and care.

Steve often reflected fondly on his childhood, particularly the fishing trips he took with his father-navigating the map on those adventures became a cherished rite of passage. In his leisure time, he found joy in golf, weekly card games with friends, and cheering on his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. A man of simple pleasures, he also took great pride in keeping his yard clean and well-kept.

Steve’s legacy lives on through his daughters, Haley McGannon and Karey (Ryan) Helle; his son, Derrick Sams; his sister, Linda (Denny) Zinn; and his brother, Ron (Donna) Stuckey. He was a proud grandfather to Raiden Sams, Delaney Wright, Payton Sams, Aaliyah Helle, and Kaylee Helle, and a great-grandfather to Bentley Foster. Each memory shared and moment cherished has woven a lasting tapestry of love that will remain in the hearts of all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Steve’s life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Visitation will be held at the chapel from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

As we gather to honor Steve’s life, we reflect on the man he was — a hardworking, devoted father whose love and joy for life inspired those around him. His spirit will live on in the laughter of his grandchildren and the treasured memories held by his family and friends.

To share in Steve’s online tribute, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.