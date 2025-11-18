Four spectacular shows planned

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE is turning up the spotlight in 2026 with a dynamic lineup of live entertainment that promises something for everyone. From world-class tributes to powerhouse performances, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center is set to shine bright!

Our first show announcement is for Sunday, March 1, with Celtic Angels Ireland, bringing the spirit of the Emerald Isle to Van Wert. This dazzling production features a talented cast of singers, dancers, and musicians who capture Ireland’s rich heritage through music, movement, and storytelling. Audiences will be swept away by the sounds of traditional folk melodies, lively step dancing, and heartwarming ballads that celebrate the beauty of Irish culture.

Just two weeks later, on Sunday, March 15, Mamma Mania: The American Tribute to ABBA takes the stage with a high-energy concert that’s pure fun from start to finish. This tribute show recreates the look, sound, and excitement of the legendary Swedish supergroup, performing all the hits you know and love. From “Dancing Queen” to “Take a Chance on Me,” audiences will be singing and dancing along to one of the most beloved pop music catalogs of all time.

Country music fans will have their moment when Larry Fleet brings his Another Year Older Tour to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 25. Presented by Superior Credit Union, this stop on Fleet’s national tour will showcase his signature blend of soulful vocals and heartfelt storytelling. Known for songs like “Where I Find God” and “Things I Take for Granted,” Fleet’s authentic sound and down-to-earth charm have made him one of country music’s most exciting rising stars.

Wrapping up this high flying announcement of shows is To The Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute on Saturday, May 2. This acclaimed tribute act brings the timeless harmonies and classic rock sound of The Eagles to life with precision and passion. Fans will relive the magic of legendary hits such as “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” and “Desperado” in an evening that honors one of America’s greatest bands.

Members can get your tickets now to all four shows. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 28. Become a member today and you can select your perfect seat now!

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.