Hugh Edward “Eddie” Jones

Hugh Edward “Eddie” Jones, a man deeply devoted to his family, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the young age of 56.

Eddie was born on October 27, 1969, in Van Wert, to Hugh W. and Darlene (Baker) Jones. For 37 years, Eddie was a dedicated employee at Danfoss (formerly Aeroquip/Eaton) and will be remembered fondly by his colleagues for his strong work ethic and bright personality.

Hugh “Eddie” Jones

Eddie’s greatest joy was found in the company of this loved ones; he cherished the time spent with his family and also enjoyed the open road on his motorcycle, attending car shows, and relaxing with his friends. Eddie’s genuine spirit and undeniable humor made a lasting impact on everyone he met.

He leaves behind a loving family that will miss him tremendously: his parents; two sisters, Laura (Mark) Shultz of Huntington, Indiana, and Cathy Lehman of Cicero, Indiana; two loving daughters, Madison (Salvador) Galvan-Trejo of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Lainie Jones of Van Wert. He was cherished as “grandpa” to his granddaughter, Laura and his three step-grandchildren; Cullen, Greyson and Anniston.

Eddie’s memory will be carried on by his entire family and the community of friends whose lives he touched.

A viewing service will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, November 23, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert with a ceremony beginning at 4 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.