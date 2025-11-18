Lancers bowlers start new season

VW independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview’s 2025-2026 bowling season got underway Monday against Bath at 20th Century Lanes in Lima.

The Wildcat boys topped the Lancers 2388-2251. Grayden Clay led Lincolnview with a 192-160-352 series, followed by Pacey Early (163-183-346. Owen Dannenfelser chipped in with a 189-144-333 series. Logan Block (134), Aaron Garay (127) and Zach Newell (111) also contributed for the Lancers. Bath’s Ricky Phillips led all bowlers with a 225-236-461 series.

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview was led by Aubrey Ricker, who bowled a 159-173-332 series. She was followed by Hadley Goins (151-136-287), Gwen Goins (135-149-284) and Lilly Holdgreve (147-118-265), Riley Brown (137) and Abby Dannenfelser (123). No scoring information was available for Bath.