Lincolnview goes into lockdown, student now in custody

Some information has been released about Tuesday’s incident that began at Lincolnview Local Schools. It ended with the arrest of a student. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview Local Schools administrators, the school resource officer, and local law enforcement officials have confirmed an incident involving a student who made a threatening comment toward another student.

It happened Tuesday afternoon. No weapons were involved on school property, and no physical injury occurred.

According to a statement released by Lincolnview Local Schools, during discussion with the student, the student left the building, causing safety protocols to go into effect immediately. The school went into lockdown mode for about 20 minutes, from approximately 2:15 to 2:35 p.m. A secured area was maintained and additional law enforcement were part of the process.

Scanner traffic indicated the student stole a car from the school parking lot and led law enforcement officers on a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The student wrecked the car, then stole another vehicle. Later, the student was found in Lima and was taken into custody.

According to Lincolnview Local Schools, the student is with authorities, and the district will follow through with any violations of the student code of conduct and will result in consequences from the school and law enforcement, meaning charges are pending.

School officials said if necessary, counseling services and guidance staff will be available to any students and staff members.

“Lincolnview Local Schools remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment,” the statement read. “The district regularly reviews safety protocols and works closely with local law enforcement and mental health partners to prevent and respond to threats when they occur. We always encourage students and families to speak up if they see or hear anything concerning. Working together equals a safer school for students to learn and grow.”

School officials also thanked law enforcement officers for their swift response and continued support in ensuring a safe learning environment.

Due to the student being a juvenile and due to the ongoing investigation, no other information was made available. However, more details are expected to come from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The VW independent will have more information as it becomes available.