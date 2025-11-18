Linda M. (Waldron) Jeknavorian

Linda M. (Waldron) Jeknavorian, 84, of Van Wert, a very loved and devoted wife, mom, grandma and servant to her Savior, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

She was born July 1, 1941, in Van Wert, to Arthur and Lelia (Harvey) Waldron.

Linda graduated from Van Wert High School in 1959. In 1960, she started at St. Rita’s Nursing School and graduated in 1964 as a Registered Nurse. Linda joined the United States Army as a nurse in 1966 and was later honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant in November 1968.

She served at Fort Sam Houston, Texas and was later transferred to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where she met the love of her life, Roy A. Jeknavorian. After their military service, Linda and Roy moved to Glen Cove, NY and were married on November 22, 1968. Linda retired from the Van Wert County Hospital in 1994, after 18 years of service. She also previously worked at Manhasset Hospital in New York and, after moving back to Van Wert in 1970, at the V.A. Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Linda had attended First United Methodist Church, where she was very active in the missionary ministry. She led the mission committee for several years and served on four adult mission trips to Mexico. In September of 2000, Linda and Roy participated in the “Walk to Emmaus” Christian spiritual renewal workshop. Over the years, they introduced many people to the teachings of Jesus Christ, through the “Walk to Emmaus” workshop.

In addition to her husband, Roy, Linda is survived by her three children, Roy (Tammy) Jeknavorian, Jr, Katrina (Scott) Steen and Laura (Wes) Palmer; her grandchildren, Tifanie (Ronnie) Roberts, Tyler Dirham, Stefan Dirham, Camille Dirham, Lelia Valle, Tony Valle, Kobe (Cora) Palmer, Zach (Carrie) Palmer, Morgan Jeknavorian, Trey Jeknavorian and Kelsey (Brandon) Cole; 13 great- grandchildren; and her brothers, Michael Waldron and David (Marsha) Waldron.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debra Berkebile.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, with military honors being rendered by the Van Wert American Legion and V.F.W. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, November 23, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda’s honor may be directed to Fountain Park Home Healthcare or to the Van Wert Council on Aging.

