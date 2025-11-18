More travelers or fewer travelers?

VW independent staff/submitted information

When it comes to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period, there seems to be a difference of opinion. While AAA predicts record numbers of travelers (81.8 million, including 3.4 million Ohioans) will head out for the holiday, most by car, GasBuddy says otherwise.

According to GasBuddy, fewer Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving this year, even as gas prices remain near the lowest holiday level since the pandemic. GasBuddy forecasts a national average price of gas of $3.02 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, matching last year and marking one of the cheapest holiday averages since 2021.

GasBuddy’s 2025 Thanksgiving Travel Survey shows that 60 percent of Americans plan to take a road trip, a sharp decrease from 72 percent last year. The decline comes despite stable fuel prices and points to a more home-centered holiday season.

“Gas prices are cooperating this Thanksgiving, but that’s not translating into more travelers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Drivers have grown more resilient to price swings, yet I worry that concerns about a cooling economy may be weighing on Americans’ willingness to travel. Even with affordable gas, economic uncertainty can make people stay closer to home.”

According to the survey, 74 percent say gas prices have no effect on their Thanksgiving travel plans, up from roughly 56 percent last year.

Among those traveling, patterns remain familiar:

56 percent will cross at least one state line.

66 percent expect to drive more than 100 miles.

Most plan to leave early to mid-morning on Wednesday, November 26. Gas stations remain the most common pit stop, driven by convenience, price, and clean restrooms. A majority (60 percent) say they’ll use a loyalty or cash-back program to save on fuel, though slightly fewer than last year.

“Even with fewer people on the road, it pays to compare prices before filling up,” added De Haan. “Crossing a state line can mean a 10–25 cent jump in prices, and in rare cases, differences of up to a dollar per gallon.”

