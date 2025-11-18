Outage affects 4,300+ AEP customers
VW independent staff
A power outage has affected a sizable area of Van Wert.
According to AEP Ohio, the outage occurred at approximately 11:15 a.m. More than 4,300 AEP Ohio customers in the Van Wert area lost power. A spokesperson said crews are on-site working as quickly and safely possible and gave an estimate of 2:30 p.m. for restoration of power. However, that time may change as work progresses.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
