Sally Ann Walton

Sally Ann Walton, 84, of Carey passed away peacefully Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Heritage Manor, Findlay.

Sally was born on March 9, 1941, in Van Wert, to Alexander “Boot” and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Fergus) Stewart, who both preceded her in death. Sally was a 1959 graduate of Van Wert High School. During her high school years, Sally was an active member of the Ohio High School Speech League, where she developed her quick wit and gift for lively conversation, traits she carried with her throughout her life.

Sally Walton

She first married James R. Thatcher, with whom she shared two children, Betsy (Mike) Bakies and James S. Thatcher who gave them grandchildren, Haley (Shawn) Burgderfer, Britney Richmond, Jimmy, Megan and Marissa Thatcher as well as great-grandchildren, Ellie and Ruby.

During her time in Van Wert, Sally worked at The Wassenberg Art Center and owned and operated a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. She was a member of the Twigs and Willow Bend Golf Club. Growing up, she cherished summers at Clear Lake in Fremont, Indiana.

Sally moved to Carey, in 1995 and married Izaak B. Walton, Jr. who preceded her in death on October 23, 2025. From that marriage, Sally welcomed Izaak’s children, Abby Walton, Josh (Natalie) Walton and Izaak (Mindy) Walton and grandchildren, Cooper, Reid, Grier, Emmy, Ava, Luke, Izaak and Ezra.

She is also survived by her siblings: Alan Fergus “Pat” (Billie) Stewart and Sue Madar, a host of nieces and nephews and her canine companion Rocky.

She was preceded in death by a son Seth Walton; grandson, Eric Bakies and siblings, Anthony “Tony” Stewart, Alexander “Sandy” Stewart and Janet Stewart.

Sally was a proud and devoted supporter of her children in all their endeavors, whether cheering them on in sports, guiding them through 4-H projects, or offering her steady love and encouragement. She found great joy in taking care of her family and running a warm, welcoming household.

A talented cross-stitcher and knitter, Sally’s hands were rarely still. Many friends and loved ones treasure the handmade gifts and decorations she created with care and creativity.

Known for her silly, feisty, and wonderfully sarcastic sense of humor, Sally could always make others laugh and feel at ease. She had a remarkable way of finding joy in everyday moments and sharing that joy with those around her.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were lucky enough to know her. Above all, Sally will be remembered for her warmth, humor, and unwavering love for her family.

A time to gather and celebrate Sally’s life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 4, in the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey, where a service will be held at 6 p.m. Private Inurnment will be held in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made in Sally’s honor to Alzheimer’s Association, Bridge Hospice or to a Wyandot County Council on Aging.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Sally’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.