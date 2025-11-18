Students honored at awards luncheon

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School recently recognized the academic achievements of 151 students by presenting them with Academic Awards for the 2024-2025 school year. This honor is awarded to students who maintain exceptional academic performance and demonstrate their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.

As students progress through high school, the coursework becomes more challenging, requiring them to meet higher GPA standards to qualify for the award. Freshmen must maintain a GPA of 3.6, sophomores 3.5, juniors 3.4, and seniors 3.3. In addition, students must earn a Renaissance Card for both semesters, a distinction that celebrates strong academics, positive attitude, and consistent attendance.

Keaton Brown, Madison, Delaney Acquaviva and Andy Li served as panelists for the awards luncheon. Photos submitted

A special luncheon was held at Central Insurance on Thursday, November 13, to celebrate the 2024-2025 freshmen, sophomores, and juniors who earned the Academic Award. Last year’s graduates who qualified will receive their awards by mail. First-time recipients received an academic letter, a pin, and a certificate, while returning honorees earned a certificate and a pin.

School officials thanked Central Insurance for hosting the luncheon and for their generous monetary and raffle prize donations supporting VWHS PBIS initiatives.

“We also appreciate the panel of young professionals and VWHS alumni, Keaton Brown, Andy Li, Delaney Acquaviva, and Madison Brown, for sharing their time and insights with students,” a press release said.

Sophomores: Jacob Barnes, Beau Bear, Alexander Benner, Mckenna Boley, Gracelynn Brown, Lola Campbell, Cole Carlisle, Josie Coleman, Zander Coleman, Zachary Crummey, Hannah Eberle, Jordyn Gamble, Lauren Gearhart, Stella Hoskins, Gage Mankey, Jaylin Ridenour, Liberty Roth, Wyatt Scott, Jacob Sidle, Allison Spieles, Reynah Stuckey, Alyssa Wells, and Jayden White.

Juniors: Owen Bates, Sophia Berryman, Carter Bledsoe, Cylee Boroff, Nathaniel Bowen, Cohen Bragg, Valerie Byrum, Carley Chiles, Caden Collins, Amaya Dowdy, Kayaira Elliott, Jazzlyn Florence, Izabella Gonzalez, Lilian Greve, Kathryn Gross, Zeus Grunden, Caroline Haggerty, Michael Henninger, Gavin Hensley, Elizabeth Jones, Ella Kimmel, Makayla Kraner, Leah Krites, Noah Krites, Natalie Kroeger, Jaydon Lamb, Charley Leaser, Deveigh Maller, Lillian Mason, Stone Matthews, Aiden McClain, Kara McGranahan, Brayden Miller, Quintin Parrish, Ashton Rager, Arkana Rodriguez, Jonas Rollins, Paxton Schlemmer, Harrison Sloan, Carter Soltis, Quinn Spackey, Eliza Spath, Zachary Stoller, Madilynn Thompson, Ben Verville, Jude Vetter, Keaten Welch, Elijah Wofford, Bristol Wollet, and Maddox Workman.

Seniors: Kylee Ball, Tristan Blackmore, Alyah Blackmore, Jaida Clay, Finley Dickinson, Trey Dotson, Trevor Dotson, Clayton Fast, Johan Gemmer, Trevor Halker, Brissia Ickes, Lila Jensen, Savannah Johns, Brenna Kimmet, Delani Knoch, Catherine Kramer, Allison Krugh, Dante Lippi, Blade Lowe, Kandra McGranahan, Adelynn Nieto, Marie Parrish, Madalynn Pontius, Natalie Rayman, Colton Richardson, Alexis Ruposky, Lindsey Say, Harmony Schuerman, Lilly Serna, Caine Shobe, Grace Spieles, Brock Stoller, Cole Story, Kole Swander, Emma West, and Isabella Wise.

2025 graduates: Kelly Barnard, Aliviah Bates, Claire Benner, Amanda Burenga, Meredith Crummey, Hayden Davis, Lillian Davis, Kendra Deehring, Alexa Deitemeyer. Noah Doctor, Alexandria Doner, Hayden Dowler, Evan Falk, Keaton Foster, Robert Gamble, Nathan Gearhart, Sophia Gearhart, Leia Hoersten, Samuel Houg, Braxton Kline, Carlee Kroeger, Andrew Laudick, Brendon Mendoza, Zoey Miller, Jaymison Moynihan, Lilie Mull, Aiden Munson, Ethan Noble, Heet Patel, Breonna Pontius, Raelyn Proffitt, Nash Pugsley, Mia Rager, Aaron Reichert, Abigail Rollins, Owen Scott, Ava Sealscott, Noah Spath, Case Stegaman, Carmella Tomasi, Olivia Vaas, and Brooke Young.