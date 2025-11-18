U.S. 30 accident…

This semi-truck wound up in a rather unnatural position in the median along U.S. 30, near Ohio 49. The accident occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, when the truck left the inside lane of westbound 30, drove into the median about 200 feet and hit a residential median crossover. It then continued west in the median another 200 feet before jackknifing and coming to a stop. The driver was transported for medical treatment by Convoy EMS. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Bob Barnes photo