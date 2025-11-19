Update on Tuesday’s school incident

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More information has been released about Tuesday’s events that led to a brief lockdown at Lincolnview Local Schools and a chase from York Township to the Lima area. The update also clarifies rumors about weapons that were found during the incident.

According to information supplied by Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, a Van Wert County juvenile probation officer went to Lincolnview to speak with a 16-year-old student at the school Tuesday afternoon. The purpose of the discussion was based on a complaint that the juvenile had allegedly sent threatening text messages to another Lincolnview student.

However, before the conversation occurred, the juvenile ran from the probation officer, exited the school, found an unlocked car with the keys inside, stole the vehicle, left the school property and traveled in an unknown direction. As a precaution, Lincolnview went into a lockdown from approximately 2:10 to 2:35 p.m.

Additional deputies responded to the area and ultimately arrived at the juvenile’s residence in York Township. Upon a deputy’s arrival at this residence, the juvenile ran out of the house and fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

The deputy engaged in a very brief pursuit, but it ended when the juvenile crashed the vehicle into a ditch on Mendon Road. Detectives later processed the vehicle and some personal items belonging to the juvenile were found in it, along with three handguns that were possessed by the juvenile.

After the crash, the juvenile exited the stolen vehicle and began running. He ran to a nearby house, where he located a second unlocked vehicle with the keys in the ignition and then stole this vehicle as well.

The juvenile fled the area and attempted to evade deputies by driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and ignoring stop signs.

According to Riggenbach, deputies were ordered not to pursue the juvenile for the safety of the juvenile and the general public. Deputies could still see the juvenile from approximately one mile away as he fled into Spencerville. At this point, deputies lost sight of the juvenile’s vehicle, and all information was forwarded to Allen County, Ohio law enforcement officials.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to perform a consensual search of the juvenile’s bedroom at the York Township residence. While there, they located two additional handguns in the juvenile’s bedroom.

A short time later, Allen County law enforcement officials and the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle the juvenile was driving and attempted to stop him. The juvenile led the officers on a high-speed chase through Allen County.

The juvenile ultimately crashed the second stolen car near Ohio 117 and Queens Lane, where he fled on foot until he hid in a bush at a residence on Squire Lane. Shawnee Township Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the juvenile hiding under this bush and took him into custody.

Deputies from Van Wert County transported the juvenile to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center in Troy on a commitment order from Van Wert County Juvenile Probation for a probation violation.

Additional charges relating to the crimes mentioned above are expected to be filed against the juvenile in the coming days.

Riggenbach noted there is no evidence that the juvenile possessed a gun of any type while at school. All evidence indicates that the juvenile retrieved these handguns from his home after stealing the first vehicle. He also thanked all law enforcement agencies involved in locating and apprehending the juvenile.