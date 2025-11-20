Local Habitat receives $200K donation

VW independent staff/submitted information

On Thursday, November 13, at the construction site of the newest Habitat for Humanity of Paulding–Van Wert home on George Street in Van Wert, representatives gathered to accept a major donation from the family of the Martha E. Poling Estate. The gift, totaling $220,000, was presented in memory of Martha E. Poling and will be used specifically for safe, affordable home construction in Van Wert County.

Martha E. Poling was a lifelong Van Wert County resident who considered her 18 nieces and nephews her “family” and related to them with a generous heart. Like her husband, Vernon, she had a strong philanthropic spirit for her community and her church. Family members recall her faithfully visiting friends and neighbors, staying connected through cards, letters, and phone calls, and making sure no one left without “something,” often candy or a T-shirt.

Relatives of Martha E. Poling and Habitat for Humanity officials gathered for a major donation. Photo submitted

Executive director Laurie Lucas said the donation reflects that same giving nature.

“When Kevin Gehres, executor of the Martha Poling estate, notified me about the donation to Habitat for Humanity of Paulding-Van Wert, I was overwhelmed by the generosity,” she said. “This money will be used in Van Wert County for safe and affordable housing for qualifying families. Not only will it help with the current build on George Street, but for hopefully two more homes. The board and I are so blessed to have such great donors that support our mission.”

Representing the family at the presentation were nephews Kevin Gehres and Randy Gehres and niece Lisa Studenmund, who joined Habitat staff and volunteers at the George Street site for the check presentation.