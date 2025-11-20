Man memorialized at Eggerss Stadium

VW independent staff/submitted information

A Van Wert native is being remembered with a personal tribute at Eggerss Stadium.

Bryce Beckman, a 1975 graduate of Van Wert High School, passed away two months ago. A few of his close friends from that class decided they wanted to do something special for Beckman. They came up with the idea of a paver at the stadium to forever keep him in their memory.

Bryce Beckman

“When I heard about the idea, I thought it was outstanding and a great way to honor Bryce,” said Jackie Beckman, Bryce’s wife.

The classmates, who prefer to remain anonymous, quickly raised $1,000 for a large paver which will be part of the final phase of the stadium complex new construction in 2026.

“There are so many reasons local residents have selected a paver at Eggress to leave their legacy,” stated John White, Capital Campaign Manager for the legacy sponsorship program.

The reasons include memorial tributes, past graduates, Van Wert High School classes, grandparents, businesses, students, and teams.

“There is so much excitement and anticipation of what the final phase of the project will look like” said White.

With planning in full swing, a deadline for ordering pavers has been set at January 30, 2026. This will allow adequate time to layout the grid of pavers which includes small, medium, and large sizes.

To be included in the program and to leave a legacy, click here or contact John White at 419.203.1217 for further information.