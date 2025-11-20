New playground equipment approved; staff praised

Members of Lincolnview’s state qualifying girls’ cross country team, along with head coach Matt Langdon, spoke to the school board during Thursday night’s monthly meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s all systems go for a new elementary playground at Lincolnview.

During Thursday night’s monthly meeting, the Lincolnview school board unanimously approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Midstates Recreation for the purchase and installation of new playground equipment and surface material, at a cost of approximately $1.5 million. Superintendent Jeff Snyder said work is expected to begin in May and should be complete in July. The possibility of a new playground was first discussed by the board in September.

Snyder, along with Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall and Elementary Principal Nita Meyer thanked and praised staff members for their efforts during Tuesday’s brief lockdown. It was caused by a student who allegedly threatened another student, left the school and stole two cars, including one that was parked on school property with keys left inside. The student was later arrested in Lima after leading authorities from Van Wert and Allen counties on a high-speed chase.

“They did an outstanding job keeping our kids safe in a tense situation,” Mendenhall said of the staff. “In a tough spot, our people stepped up and did a good job.”

“The best thing is that every kid was safe, even the student in question,” Snyder said. “No one got hurt and we’re going to learn a lot from this.”

The board heard from members of the Lincolnview girls’ cross country team who competed at the recent OHSAA state meet. Kendall Hoffman, Elyssa Renner, Harper Reindel, Brynleigh Moody and Kiera Breese addressed board members, as did head coach Matt Langdon, who listed the team’s many notable accomplishments from this season and previous 2-3 seasons.

Personnel matters centered mainly around coaches. The board accepted the immediate resignation of boys junior varsity basketball coach Andy Breese, then approved him as varsity assistant basketball coach. Austin Leeth was tabbed to fill the junior varsity vacancy. In addition, Cal Evans was approved as eighth grade boys basketball coach and Reide Jackson was approved as junior high boys basketball coach. Lawrence Slygh was accepted as a varsity assistant wrestling coach.

Jennifer Burtnett was hired as the district office secretary for the current school year and Patricia Bonifas was given a one-year classified contract as a cook. The resignation of bus driver Ben Price was accepted, effective January 4.

The newest inductees into the 66th annual Lincolnview High School Honor Society were lauded by the board. The list includes Zion Bertsch, Alexis Hoaglin, Lilly Holdgreve, Moriah Bertsch, Destiny Breese, Grace Custer, Tyler Eddy, Claire Geier, Kassidy Hammons, Aubrey Miller, Josie Miller, Zachary Newell, Zoey Osborne, Gavin Priest, Cassidy Rank, Emerson Renner, Aubrey Ricker, Kara Suever and Quinlyn Walker.

A $13,180 donation from Life House Church to the needy student fund was accepted, along with a donation of a Craftsman Performance 30-inch two-stage self-propelled gas snowblower valued at $2,000 from Chemtrade in Cairo, Ohio.

Anonymous donations of $100 and $500 for the instrumental music program were accepted, along with an anonymous $100 for the girls state cross country team. The board also accepted a $500 donation from the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters for the purchase of cheerleading uniforms. Board members thanked and accepted varying amounts from 20 donors for the Veterans Day program.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee and safety protocols, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 17, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.