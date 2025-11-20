Phyllis A. Stemen

Phyllis A. Stemen, age 96, of Grover Hill, passed away Wednesday, November, 19, 2025, at her home.

She was born in Continental on June 16, 1929 to Homer and Addie (Anspach) Prowant, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Oliver E. “Ollie” Stemen, who preceded her in death in 1978.

Phyllis Stemen

Phyllis retired as the librarian at the Grover Hill Elementary School after 22 years of service. She was also an active member of the former Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill where she played the organ, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school and Bible school. Phyllis enjoyed reading and traveling on the city bus while living in Savannah, Georgia.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette (Frank) Howard of Grover Hill; son, Von Rick Stemen of Grover Hill; granddaughter, Annette “Katie” (Jason) Jackson of Grover Hill, and great-grandchildren, Fern and Sirus Jackson.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Ray Prowant.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 23, at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, with Pastor Nathan Ferrell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.

Preferred memorials: the Grover Hill Friends of the Library or to the Wayne Trace Grover Hill Elementary Library.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.