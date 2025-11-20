Ruth E. Frysinger

Ruth E. Frysinger, 99, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

She was born on August 1, 1926, in Mercer County to Denver Emerson Pond and Mary P. (Baucher) Pond, who both preceded her in death. On June 23, 1944, she married the love of her life, Jack Lee Frysinger, Sr., with whom she shared 74 years of marriage until his passing on December 7, 2018.

Ruth Frysinger

Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents; her beloved sons, Gary Wayne Frysinger and Jack Lee Frysinger, Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Deborah Diane (Dull) Frysinger; two brothers, Carl Eugene Pond and H. Wayne Pond; four sisters: Kathryn E. Fisher, Opal J. Howell, Ruby M. Bollenbacher, and Betty M. Whitling, and one great granddaughter, Josie Denys Garbash.

She is survived by her son, Richard D. (Tina) Frysinger of Amelia, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Teresa Frysinger of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren: Calandra (Menelaos) Gregory, Camille Frysinger (Justin Jackson), Joel Frysinger (Heather Ortega), Carisa Lanning, Cayla Frysinger, Heidi (Chris) Huffman, Susan (Jeff) Ford, David Frysinger, Jason Frysinger, Erin Frysinger, Kyle Frysinger, and Shelby Frysinger (Riley Becker), 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, each of whom she loved dearly.

Ruth was a proud graduate of Rockford High School. Her primary and most treasured role was that of a devoted mother and homemaker, raising three boys with unwavering love, patience, and strength. In addition to caring for her family, Ruth worked in several local retail clothing shops and later at Van Wert County Hospital, where she was known for her warm smile and gentle nature. Beyond her work and dedication to her family, Ruth also served her community by volunteering at the election polls for many years. She took great pride in supporting her community and fulfilling her civic duties with the same quiet reliability she brought to every area of her life.

In her final weeks, one truth became unmistakably clear: Ruth was far stronger than her petite frame ever suggested. Standing just five feet tall, she carried a lifetime of challenges, heartbreaks, and losses with a quiet resilience that defined her character. Throughout her life, she endured more than most will ever know, yet she met each season with courage and a steadfast heart. She was the kind of woman who held her family together through storms, who kept going when others would have crumbled, and who moved mountains in her own gentle way. Ruth was a survivor in every sense, and her determination and devotion became the foundation on which generations of her family were built.

A woman of deep faith, Ruth was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church (now Trinity Global Methodist Church) in Van Wert. She lovingly served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the choir for many years. Her quiet kindness, steady presence, and unwavering devotion to her family and church will be remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 24. A funeral service celebrating Ruth’s long and fulfilling life will take place at Trinity Global Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 25, with Pastor David To officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Global Methodist Church of Van Wert.