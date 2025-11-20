Thursday morning crash…

One person was transported by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital after this two-vehicle accident on U.S. 224, near Liberty Union Rd. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday. A westbound Dodge Durango had stopped on U.S. 224 waiting on another vehicle that was making a left hand turn into a private entrance. While stopped, the Durango was struck in the rear by a Hyundai Elantra. The Ohio City Fire Department and two EMS units were dispatched to the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident and a unit from the Van Wert Sheriff’s Department assisted with traffic control. Bob Barnes photo