4-H Holiday Light Show to light up the fairgrounds

The Grinch and Max are part of this year’s 4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s become a local holiday favorite and its back for its 18th season.

The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club’s annual 4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, located at 125 Fox Rd. in Van Wert will open for the season next week.

What began in 2007 with just 13 displays and 500 vehicles has grown into one of the region’s most cherished holiday traditions. This year’s show features more than 170 creative, colorful, and animated displays, sponsored by local businesses, families, churches, and community organizations. The event is also proudly featured on the Ohio.org Holiday Lights Trail, showcasing the best holiday light attractions across the state.

The 2025 Holiday Light Show will open on Thanksgiving Eve, from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, November 26, Regular hours will then continue every Thursday through Sunday from November 27 through December 14, and then nightly from December 15 through December 25, all from 6–9 p.m. Visitors can once again enjoy a special appearance from Santa Claus every Saturday evening.

Admission is $5 per car and $25 for limousines, buses, and 15-passenger vans. Season passes –good for unlimited visits throughout the season – are available for $20 while supplies last. Visitors should enter the fairgrounds from Fox Rd. Gate 4.

The 4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show serves as the club’s primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds support travel and hosting costs for the Exchange Club program, which provides opportunities for local youth ages 13–18 to connect with 4-H members from other states, experience new cultures, and build lifelong memories.

In addition to these exchange experiences, the Exchange Club takes great pride in giving back to the Van Wert County 4-H program, helping strengthen the opportunities available to current and future 4-H members. The Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club deeply appreciates the community’s ongoing support of this meaningful program.

Follow the 4-H Exchange Club Holiday Light Show on Facebook for updates throughout the season.