Charlene Rickard

We are saddened to share the passing of Charlene Rickard, 65, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Vancrest Nursing Home.

She was known for her kind heart and the way she could touch the lives of those around her. Even with the limitations she lived with throughout her life, she left an impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara (Ellerbrock) Rickard of Convoy; two sisters, Carolyn (Karl) Kill of Powell, Ohio and Rhonda Rickard of Chandler, Arizona; one brother, Gregory (Amber) Rickard of Convoy; nephews, Paul (Tyler) Rickard of Columbus, Steven (Kaylee) Rickard of Van Wert, Chris Kill of Columbus, Mitchell (Kaitlin) Rickard of Van Wert and Kayden (Amber) Kill of Columbus, and two great-nephews, Rylan and Reece Rickard.

Charlene was prededed in death by her father, Marion Rickard, and her brother, David Rickard.

Her memory will remain with all who knew her.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.