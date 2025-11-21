Crestview FFA honors Blue Jacket winners

By Emily Lichtle/Crestview FFA reporter

CONVOY — The Crestview FFA has announced this year’s Blue Jacket recipients from the Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class. This application is awarded to first year FFA members who submit a personal essay describing how FFA has influenced their life. This year, we are excited to recognize nine young men who earned their blue jacket, thanks to the generosity of local sponsors who continue to support agricultural education in our community.

Junior Bowen Ayers was selected by Kevin Wenninger of Wenninger Seed Service, Inc. Also selected by Wenninger were Dylan Cress, Brayden Hedington, Cody Mishey, and Bentley Scott. Evan Knueve and Corbett Roth were selected by Laura Hannum from Trillium Farms. Freshman Hudson Buuck was selected by Samantha Bluhm from the Van Wert County Farm Bureau, and Cale Carr was selected by Eric Grubaugh from Grubaugh Farms and Seed.

Each student wrote a meaningful essay describing how FFA has impacted their life or the lives of those around them. Below are a few highlights from several of the essays submitted.

Pictured from left to right are: Corbett Roth, Dylan Cress, Bentley Scott, Cale Carr, Cody Mishey, Hudson Buuck, Evan Knueve, and Bowen Ayer. Photo submitted

Bowen Ayers wrote about how agriculture has become a place where he can talk to others without feeling judged. He shared that wearing the FFA jacket would help him feel more included and connected within the chapter, and that the jacket represents a space where he can truly be himself.

Cody Mishey explained that while he is not as drawn to the agricultural side of FFA, he is excited to meet new people and expand his knowledge of agricultural machinery.

Bentley Scott highlighted that although his own FFA journey is just beginning, the organization has already had a meaningful impact on his family. In his essay,

Hudson Buuck wrote about how his brother’s positive experience in FFA inspired him to join, and he reflected on the friendships and opportunities that FFA members build together.

Crestview FFA congratulates all nine recipients on earning their first official blue jackets and extends sincere thanks to the sponsors who made this program possible. These jackets symbolize leadership, opportunity, and a bright future in agriculture for each of these young members.