Crestview football awards…

The Crestview football program recently concluded its season with head football coach Cole Harting and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Football Scholar Athletes (pictured above): Logan Matson, Evan Myers, Tate Lichtensteiger, Denver McDougall, Huxley Grose, Evin Brincefield, Noah Mosier. Not pictured: Kaden Gause and Will Sheets. Football Special Awards: Huxley Grose (Captain’s Award), Liam Putman (Captain’s Award, NWC 1st Team Defense and 2nd Team Offense, NW District 2nd Team Offense and Defense), Braxton Leeth (Captain’s Award, NWC Player of the Year and 1st Team Offense, NW District Player of the Year and 1st Team Offense), Hayden Perrott (Captain’s Award, NWC Honorable Mention Offense and 2nd Team Defense, NW District 2nd Team Defense and Honorable Mention Offense), Kale Lichtensteiger (Knight Pride Award, NWC 1st Team Offense, NW District 2nd Team Offense), Jace Wehner (Knight Pride Award, NWC Honorable Mention Offense, NW District Honorable Mention Offense), Luke Eggleston (Knight Pride Award), Braxtyn Couts (Knight Pride Award, NWC Honorable Mention Defense, NW District Honorable Mention Defense). Not pictured: Bentlee Feasel (Knight Pride Award), Logan Matson (Knight Pride Award), Evan Myers (Knight Pride Award), and Will Sheets (NWC 2nd Team Offense and Defense, NW District 2nd Team Offense and Honorable Mention Defense). Photos submitted