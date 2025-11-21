Lancer bowlers split vs. Shawnee

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — The Shawnee boys defeated Lincolnview 2552-2454 at the Delphos Recreation Center on Thursday, but Lincolnview’s girls team emerged with a 2306-2221.

Lincolnview’s Owen Dannenfelser led all bowlers with a 213-219-432 series, followed by Pacey Early (149-191-340), Zach Newell (148-191-339), Logan Block (155-156-311), Grayden Clay (143) and Aaron Garay (135). Jackson McMurray led Shawnee with a 205-189-394.

On the girls’ side, Aubrey Ricker led Lincolnview with a 119-227-346 series, followed by Abby Dannenfelser (137-180-337), Hadley Goins (157-141-298), Gwen Goins (148-131-279), and Riley Brown (147-115-262). Elena Meeker led Shawnee with a 165-171-336 series.