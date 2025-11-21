Leeth named POY!

Crestview running back Braxton Leeth (2) has been named Division VI first team All-Northwest District and the Division VI Co-Player of the Year, along with Fairview quarterback William Zeedyk of Fairview. Leeth, a senior, shattered school records with 252 carries for 2,274 yards and 31 touchdowns. He set single game records for rushing yards (419) and touchdowns (7). Liam Putman was named second team All-NW District as a tight end, while Kale Lichtensteiger and Will Sheets were named second team All-NW District as offensive linemen. Putman was also named second team All-NW district as a defensive lineman, while Hayden Perrott was named second team All-NW district as a defensive back. Braxtyn Couts received honorable mention accolades. Bob Barnes photo