Kevin Jay Smith

Kevin Jay Smith, 65, of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, November 20, 2025, just days before his 66th birthday.

Born in Van Wert to the late Ralph J. and Ormal (Shaw) Smith, Kevin grew up with a zest for life that remained with him throughout his years.

A 1978 graduate of Lincolnview High School, Kevin attended Van Wert Schools prior to moving out of the district. Kevin began a fulfilling career at Progressive Stamping in Ottoville, later working at Eaton before returning to Progressive Stamping, where he retired in October, 2025.

Kevin was a proud member of his community, formerly a member of the American Legion and more recently a member of the Moose Lodge. Known for his quick wit and love of nicknames, he brought laughter and joy wherever he went. His grandchildren knew that if grandma said no, grandpa would be ready with a “yes,” creating memories that will be cherished forever. He loved camping and cheering on his favorite teams – the Michigan Wolverines and Green Bay Packers and treasured time with his family above all else.

Kevin was a devoted husband to his wife, Tina; a proud father to his son, Zachary, and an adoring grandpa to Conner and Braylon Smith, Reynah Stuckey, Kaylee, Xavier, and Hannah Okuly. He joyfully anticipated the arrival of three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Karla (David) Boyce and Sandy (Dana) DeCamp, along with 12 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Stuckey. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kevin’s life and birthday at 6 p.m. Monday, November 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. the same day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward expenses to honor Kevin’s memory.

To share in Kevin’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.