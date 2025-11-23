AFBF: Thanksgiving dinner cost down

VW independent staff/submitted information

Cooking a Thanksgiving dinner will cost less than last year, marking the third straight year of price declines. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s 40th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of Thanksgiving staples that make up a classic holiday feast for 10, which is $55.18, or about $5.52 per person.

It’s a five percent decrease from 2024, but according to AFBF, three years of declines don’t fully erase dramatic increases that led to a record-high cost of $64.05 in 2022.

There’s some good news – turkey prices are down in 2025. VW independent photo

The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – dramatically decreased in price, which helped bring down the overall cost of dinner. The average price for a 16-pound frozen turkey is $21.50. That is $1.34 per pound, down more than 16 percent from last year. While the wholesale price for fresh turkey is up from 2024, grocery stores are featuring Thanksgiving deals and attempting to draw consumer demand back to turkey, leading to lower retail prices for a holiday bird.

Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices the first week of November. Grocery stores often feature whole turkeys at even lower prices in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“It’s encouraging to see some relief in the price of turkeys, as it is typically the most expensive part of the meal,” said AFBF Economist Faith Parum, Ph.D. “Farmers are still working to rebuild turkey flocks that were devastated by avian influenza, but overall demand has also fallen. The combination will help ensure turkey will remain an affordable option for families celebrating Thanksgiving.”

The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, all in quantities sufficient for 10 servings. Notably missing are some popular items, including mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and for many, macaroni and cheese.

Half of the ingredients in the survey declined in price, including dinner rolls and stuffing. Low wheat prices helped bring down the cost of items requiring flour.

Items like fresh vegetables and sweet potatoes increased – a veggie tray is up more than 61 percent and sweet potatoes are up 37 percent. Natural disasters partly contributed to the increase. For example, North Carolina, which is the largest grower of the nation’s sweet potatoes, suffered hurricane damage.

In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey also includes boneless ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans, in an expanded menu. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increases the overall cost by $21.91, to $77.09.

Individual Prices

16-pound turkey: $21.50 or $1.34 per pound (down 16.3 percent)

14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.71 (down nine percent)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.37 (down .8 percent)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.87 (up 3.2 percent)

1 pound of frozen peas: $2.03 (up 17.2 percent)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.56 (down 14.6 percent)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.61 (down 4.7 percent)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.16 (up .1 percent)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.73 (up 16.3 percent)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $4.00 (up 37 percent)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $1.36 (up 61.3 percent)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.28 (down 2.8 percent)

Regional Averages

AFBF analysis revealed regional differences in the cost of the meal. The cost for the classic meal was the most affordable in the South at $50.01, followed by the Midwest at $54.38, the Northeast at $60.82, and the West at $61.75. The expanded meal (classic meal plus boneless ham, Russet potatoes and green beans) was the most affordable in the South at $71.20, the Midwest at $76.33, the Northeast at $82.97, and most expensive in the West at $84.97.