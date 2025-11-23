Christmas at Fountain Park to start this Wednesday night

Christmas at Fountain Park is fun for people of all ages. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The annual tradition known as Christmas at Fountain Park will help light up downtown Van Wert this Wednesday night and throughout the holiday season.

The popular event, hosted by the Van Wert Service Club, the Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Parks Department, will officially get underway with a lighting ceremony by Mayor Ken Markward at 6 p.m. Wednesday. After the park comes alive with thousands of holiday lights and popular holiday displays and inflatables, Santa Claus will make a personal appearance and will be on hand to greet families. There will be live reindeer and a sleigh for magical photo moments. In addition, holiday characters will be handing out treats to children and there will be festive music and seasonal cheer throughout the park.

Wednesday night’s event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots and to dress warmly for the outdoor celebration.

After opening night, the display will light up Fountain Park from 6-10 p.m. each night until January 1, weather permitting. Just like opening night, the display will be free and open to everyone each night.

Volunteers set up the massive display earlier this month.

The start of Christmas at Fountain Park coincides with another popular tradition in Van Wert – the 4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. It features more than 170 displays, sponsored by local businesses, families, churches, and community organizations. It’s considered one the best holiday light attractions across the state.

The Holiday Light Show will open from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, then regular hours will continue every Thursday through Sunday from November 27 through December 14, and then nightly from December 15 through December 25, all from 6–9 p.m. Admission is $5 per car and $25 for limousines, buses, and 15-passenger vans. Visitors should enter the fairgrounds from Fox Rd. Gate 4.