Joseph Norman Detwiler Jr.

Joseph Norman Detwiler Jr. – everyone knew him as Norm – passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

He was born in Van Wert on March 3, 1950, and spent his life rooted in the community he loved.

Joseph “Norm” Detwiler

Norm is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Pamela (Tindall) Detwiler; his sons, Aaron Detwiler and his wife Lara, and Luke Detwiler and his wife Carrie; and his sisters, Joyce Thatcher and Johnna Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dixie Detwiler of Van Wert, as well as his brothers, Jeff Detwiler and Nick Detwiler.

For more than 40 years, Norm served as an elder in the Van Wert and surrounding congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where he was known for his warmth and humor, and willingness to help anyone in need. His kindness left a lasting impression on friends and neighbors – he could hardly walk through a store without seeing many people who knew him.

Norm owned and operated Quality Services, a janitorial company, for decades. Whatever he was doing, he was always willing to stop and chat or just listen. He had a deep love of the Bible and his faith was evident to everyone he met.

Norm will be remembered for his love for his family, his dedication to Jehovah God and the gentle way he touched the lives of so many.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, November 29, at Vantage Career Center, Van Wert. Visitation will be one hour prior, starting at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.