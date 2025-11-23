OHSAA announces state semifinal sites

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for the football state semifinals on Friday, November 28. All games kick off at 7 p.m. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 4-6.

The regional playoffs followed bracket format before the OHSAA conducted rebracketing for the state semifinals, which are based on the geography of the schools involved. A team’s regional seed, state rank and won-lost record do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Playoff Pairings

Designated home team listed first. Winner of first game listed in pairings will be designated home team in state championship game.

Division I

Middletown (11-2) vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) at Dayton Welcome Stadium

Lakewood St. Edward (11-2) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (13-0) at Mansfield Arlin Field

State Championship: Friday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Avon (12-1) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium

Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

State Championship: Thursday, December 4, 7 p.m.

Division III

Toledo Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (12-0) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium

Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-0) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

State Championship: Friday, December 5, 3 p.m.

Division IV

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) vs. Cleveland Glenville (10-3) at Minerva High School

Shelby (13-0) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

State Championship: Friday, December 5, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (10-2) at Westerville Central High School

Liberty Center (13-0) vs. Lewistown Indian Lake (11-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.

Division VI

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (13-1) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. Coldwater (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field

State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 3 p.m.

Division VII

Columbus Grove (10-3) vs. St. Henry (12-1) at Troy Memorial Stadium

McDonald (13-0) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.