OHSAA announces state semifinal sites
VW independent sports/submitted information
COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for the football state semifinals on Friday, November 28. All games kick off at 7 p.m. The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 4-6.
The regional playoffs followed bracket format before the OHSAA conducted rebracketing for the state semifinals, which are based on the geography of the schools involved. A team’s regional seed, state rank and won-lost record do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.
OHSAA Football State Semifinal Playoff Pairings
Designated home team listed first. Winner of first game listed in pairings will be designated home team in state championship game.
Division I
Middletown (11-2) vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier (10-2) at Dayton Welcome Stadium
Lakewood St. Edward (11-2) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (13-0) at Mansfield Arlin Field
State Championship: Friday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.
Division II
Avon (12-1) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (11-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium
Cincinnati Anderson (13-0) vs. Sunbury Big Walnut (12-1) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus
State Championship: Thursday, December 4, 7 p.m.
Division III
Toledo Central Catholic (10-4) vs. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (12-0) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium
Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-0) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-0) at Mason Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium
State Championship: Friday, December 5, 3 p.m.
Division IV
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (12-0) vs. Cleveland Glenville (10-3) at Minerva High School
Shelby (13-0) vs. Cincinnati Indian Hill (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
State Championship: Friday, December 5, 10:30 a.m.
Division V
Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (10-2) at Westerville Central High School
Liberty Center (13-0) vs. Lewistown Indian Lake (11-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium
State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 7:30 p.m.
Division VI
North Robinson Colonel Crawford (13-1) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-1) vs. Coldwater (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak VFW Field
State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 3 p.m.
Division VII
Columbus Grove (10-3) vs. St. Henry (12-1) at Troy Memorial Stadium
McDonald (13-0) vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale (12-1) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium
State Championship: Saturday, December 6, 10:30 a.m.
