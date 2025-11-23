On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD/WERT. All games will air live, with pregame starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
WKSD
Tuesday, November 25 – Liberty Center at Paulding (girls)
Friday, November 28 – Wayne Trace at Lincolnview (boys)
WERT
Friday, November 28 – Van Wert at Crestview (boys)
Saturday, November 29 – Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s (boys)
POSTED: 11/23/25 at 6:42 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports