On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD/WERT. All games will air live, with pregame starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

WKSD

Tuesday, November 25 – Liberty Center at Paulding (girls)

Friday, November 28 – Wayne Trace at Lincolnview (boys)

WERT

Friday, November 28 – Van Wert at Crestview (boys)

Saturday, November 29 – Van Wert at Delphos St. John’s (boys)