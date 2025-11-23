Weekend roundup: hoops, bowling

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 45 Continental 8

In Saturday’s season opener, Lincolnview raced out to a 19-0 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 45-8 victory over Continental.

Keira Breese had the hot hand for the Lancers, scoring 12 of her 17 points in the first quarter. Breese, a senior guard, hit two treys, a pair of conventional two point baskets and two foul shots. Quinlyn Walker chipped in with five points and Annebel Horstman added a bucket. Hortsman tossed in two baskets in the second period, while Breese, Walker, Kassidy Hammons and Destiny Breese each hit a triple to help Lincolnview to a 35-3 halftime lead.

Hortsman finished with 11 points and Walker added eight.

Lincolnview will host Ottoville on Tuesday.

Ottoville 32 Crestview 30

CONVOY — In a defensive minded game, Ottoville edged Crestview 32-30 in the season opener for the Knights on Saturday. It went down to the wire, as Ottoville’s Brooklyn Koester hit two foul shots with 2.8 seconds left, and it was Ottoville’s second win in as many nights.

The game was deadlocked 9-9 after the first quarter, with Peyton Hoffman hitting a pair of treys for the Knights, but Crestview took a 17-14 lead into halftime, with Kaci Gregory contributing six points, including four free throws. The game was tied 25-25 entering the final period.

Gregory finished with 11 points and Hoffman added nine. Koester led all scorers with 14 points,

Crestview (0-1) will return to action December 2 at Upper Scioto Valley.

Bowling

Lincolnview, New Bremen split

NEW BREMEN — At Speedway Lanes, Gwen Goins rolled a 149-220-369 series to lead Lincolnview past New Bremen 2401-2340 on Saturday. Abby Dannenfelser had a 171-157-328 series, followed by Aubrey Ricker (152-173-325), Hadley Goins (147-149-296) and Riley Brown (157-109-266). Summer Keunning led New Bremen with a 178-173-351 series.

On the boys’ side, Lincolnview’s Pacey Early bowled a 234-191-425 series but the Lancers fell to the Cardinals 2828-2608. Grayden Clay had a 158-183-341 series, followed by Owen Dannenfelser (180-151-331), Logan Block (155-173-328) and Zach Newell (155-143-298). New Bremen was led by Vinny Goins (223-198-421).