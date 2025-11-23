YWCA opens new online store

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has officially launched “The Persimmon Collective,” a new merchandise and ticketing hub now available through the organization’s website, ywcavanwert.org.

The online store will feature a rotating selection of YWCA-branded apparel tied to key awareness initiatives, serve as the hub of ticketed events and registrations, and streamline online purchases such as geraniums and other fundraising products.

T-shirts for the January 3, Human Trafficking Awareness basketball game between Van Wert and Lincolnview are available at the YWCA’s online store. Photos submitted

“We are excited that our website provider has given us the ability to streamline ticket, apparel, and product sales, as well as offer easy registration and payment for events,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA of Van Wert County Outreach Coordinator. “Previous platforms we used lacked the capability to bring everything together in one place. With The Persimmon Collective, all of our ticketed events and general fundraising sales can now be accessed through a single, user-friendly site.”

The community is invited to explore items currently available at the store by clicking here. The site currently features t-shirts for the Human Trafficking Awareness basketball game between Lincolnview and Van Wert on January 3, 2026. Additional items will continue to be added throughout the year to expand product variety.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.