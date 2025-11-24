Busts unveiled…

Local officials, the Isaac Van Wart Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and others gathered in downtown Monday afternoon for the unveiling of three busts of three men who were very prominent in the early history of the U.S. – Isaac Van Wart, for whom Van Wert County and Van Wert city are named (even though the spelling is different), along with John Paulding and David Williams. The busts were created via 3D printing. They’ll be displayed in various places during America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebration. Photos courtesy of Thad Lichtensteiger