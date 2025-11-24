Cougar volleyball awards…

Van Wert High School’s annual volleyball banquet was held recently, with members of the team lauded for accomplishments on the court and in the classroom. Among the awards that were passed out: Most Kills, Bella Wise (85); Most Assists, Brissia Ickes (203); Most Digs, Maria Parrish (142); Most Aces, Brissia Ickes (43); Most Blocks, Flannery Foster (14 solo, 20 assists, 34 total), and the Cougar Leader, Leah Krites. Parrish was named honorable mention All-WBL and Ickes broke the school record for aces in a match with 11 vs. Bath. The previous record of nine was set in 1997 by Joy Keipper. Varsity awards and scholar-athlete awards were presented as well. Photos submitted