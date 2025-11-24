Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone returning

The holiday season sparkles a little brighter this weekend as Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone make their highly anticipated return to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 29. Presented by Eileen Manken, the beloved British pop icon brings his festive tour, An Olde English Christmas, to Van Wert for a night filled with timeless hits, holiday cheer, and Noone’s signature charm.

Known worldwide as the voice behind classics such as “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” and “There’s a Kind of Hush,” Peter Noone has spent over six decades delighting audiences with his unmistakable voice and magnetic stage presence. This holiday performance promises a joyful blend of Herman’s Hermits favorites and classic English Christmas songs delivered with warmth and wit.

“Peter Noone has a rare ability to make an entire theater feel like an intimate living room concert,” said Quincy Thompson of Van Wert LIVE. “His holiday show is nostalgic, funny, and full of heart. It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season at the Niswonger.”

Tickets are still available for Herman’s Hermits, starring Peter Noone. Photo submitted

Peter Noone became an international teen idol at just 15 years old as the lead singer of Herman’s Hermits, one of the British Invasion’s most successful bands. His charismatic personality, boyish grin, and natural musical talent quickly catapulted the group to worldwide fame, leading to over 60 million records sold, 14 gold singles, and seven gold albums. Beyond music, Noone has enjoyed a diverse career that includes television, theater, and film, making him one of the most enduring entertainers of his generation. Today, he continues to tour the world with joyful energy, proving that great music, and great showmanship – never go out of style.

To make Saturday night even easier, dinner plans are covered as Willow Bend Country Club is offering their Dinner & Show Buffet. Call Willow Bend to make your dinner reservations from 5-7 p.m. before the show. No need to be a member to receive this perk.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.