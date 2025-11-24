Latta, Kaptur introduce biparisan bill

VW independent staff/submitted information

WASHINGTON, DC — Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05) and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) have introduced the bipartisan Rear Admiral Alene Duerk Ship Renaming Act of 2025, legislation to honor one of northwest Ohio’s most distinguished trailblazers in military history, Rear Admiral Alene Bertha Duerk, the first woman in United States Navy history to achieve Flag Rank, achieving the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Duerk, born in Defiance and raised in Holgate, charted a path of extraordinary service and groundbreaking leadership over her 32-year naval career. After graduating from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1941, she entered the Navy Nurse Corps during World War II, caring for wounded service members at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and later treating newly-liberated American prisoners of war aboard the USS Benevolence in the Pacific.

Her service continued during the Korean War as a nursing instructor, and in 1970, she was appointed Director of the Navy Nurse Corps. In 1972, she shattered a historic barrier, becoming the first woman in Navy history to attain Flag Rank.

“Rear Admiral Alene Bertha Duerk, the first woman to achieve the rank of Rear Admiral in the US Navy, deserves to be honored for breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of men and women in uniform,” Latta said. “More than a hometown hero, she continues to inspire us through her service and sacrifice, and naming a vessel in her honor will ensure her legacy is remembered for years to come. I am proud to co-lead this bill with Congresswoman Kaptur and work together to honor Admiral Duerk’s groundbreaking legacy.”

“Rear Admiral Alene Duerk embodied the highest ideals of service, sacrifice, and patriotism,” Kaptur said. “Her courage when treating servicemembers, steadfast advocacy for improved medical care and fair treatment for those in uniform, and her pioneering leadership opened doors for generations of women who followed. It is long past time that the United States Navy honor her trailblazing legacy by naming a naval vessel in her memory.”

Throughout her career, Admiral Duerk championed better medical care for service members, advocated for equal pay, and pushed for expanded opportunities for women across the armed forces. In retirement, she continued her life of service, teaching English to Vietnamese immigrants and volunteering with organizations such as Meals on Wheels.