Lewis C. Girardot

Lewis C. Girardot, 88, of Convoy passed away Friday morning, November 21, 2025, at his daughter’s home in Van Wert.

He was born on November 9, 1937, in Zulu, Indiana, the son of Clifford Clement Girardot and Laura Marie (Davis) Girardot, who both preceded him in death. On August 25, 1962, he married DiAnna Mae (Joseph) Girardot and she preceded him in death on May 31, 2010.

Lewis Girardot

Family survivors include his children, Todd W. (Melissa) Girardot of Antwerp, Karen S. (Michael) Lather of Van Wert, Beth A. (Roger) Thomas of Van Wert and Kurt W. (Diane) Girardot of Lott, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald Girardot of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and two sisters, Kathy Lare of Van Wert and Deborah Magee of Wickliffe, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one brother, Jim Girardot.

Lewis worked at the International Harvester factory for over 32 years at the Fort Wayne and Springfield plants. He was a member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge #1320, Van Wert VFW Post #5803 and the American Legion Post #178.

Services will held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 26, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will take place at I. O. O. F. Cemetery of Convoy. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 25, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the Convoy Fire & EMS Department.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.